US coronavirus deaths Sunday 52,459 (previous day 50,439)

CDC with an update as of 4pm Sunday April 26 for the US COVID-19 death toll

Rising to 52,459 vs. the previous day update at 50,439



Cases reported by the CDC:

928,619 as of 4pm April 26 vs. 895,766 at 4pm April 25

Its likely we'll see an increased death rate this week and next following the gatherings at protests against social distancing measures last week in the US.









From a couple of weeks ago, US White House projections for deaths:







