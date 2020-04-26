US coronavirus deaths Sunday 52,459 (previous day 50,439)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CDC with an update as of 4pm Sunday April 26 for the US COVID-19 death toll

  • Rising to 52,459 vs. the previous day update at 50,439
Cases reported by the CDC:
  • 928,619 as of 4pm April 26 vs. 895,766 at 4pm April 25
Its likely we'll see an increased death rate this week and next following the gatherings at protests against social distancing measures last week in the US. 

You can get global coronavirus case data at the link, not just US nuimbers. 

From a couple of weeks ago, US White House projections for deaths:
CDC with an update as of 4pm Sunday April 26 for the US COVID-19 death toll

 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose