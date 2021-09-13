US coronavirus - Former FDA head says vaccine approval for ages 5 to 11 by the end of October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An estimate via former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb

  • Says the agency will authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 by the end of October
  • on an emergency use basis
Was speaking on TV, "Face the Nation" . Gottlieb is on Pfizer's board of directors. 

