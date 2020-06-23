US coronavirus hospitalisations continue to surge to record highs each day

Cases can be sought to be brushed aside by the deniers as being the result oif more testing, but measures such as hospitalizations and deaths cannot be dismissed so readily.

Other data:

Confirmed COVID patients in Texas hospitals went up by 381 in just 1 day

Now at 4,092, the 12th record day in a row

COVID patients in Texas hospitals have risen 61% in one week

COVID patients in Texas hospitals up 171% since Memorial Day

Meanwhile, in LA.

for the fourth day in a week the region +2,000 new COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County at 2,364 new Covid-19 cases, a record daily increase.

Deaths are up week-over-week

highest positive test rate since May 16 (test rate shows that the surge in cases is not only a reflection of more testing … sorry deniers)

Hospitalizations now over 1,500, the number of hospitalized highest since May 18



