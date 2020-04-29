US coronavirus news - Tyson Fresh Meats pausing production at its Dakota City beef facility

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

 COVID-19 infection encountered in at least one employee at the plant

  • plant closed for cleaning, sanitation 
  • currently winding down production and will temporarily pause operations Friday, May 1 through Monday, May 4 at its Dakota City, Neb., beef facility to complete a deep cleaning of the entire plant

News comes on the back of already closed meat production plants in the US, raising concerns on food supply. 

Tyson Fresh Meats Dakota City beef facility

