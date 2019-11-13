US CPI for the month of October 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate

US CPI for the month of October 2019

CPI MoM 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate



CPI ex food and energy MoM 0.2% versus 0.2% estimate

CPI YoY 1.8% versus 1.7% estimate

CPI ex food and energy YoY 2.3% versus 2.4% estimate

Real average weekly earnings YoY 0.9% versus 1.0% last month



real average hourly earnings YoY 1.2% versus 1.3% last month







The Labor Department said that consumers paid more for energy (+2.7% versus -1.4% last month). Energy accounted for more than half the increase in the CPI according to Labor Department. Healthcare (+1% - the largest since August 2016), and food (+0.2%) and owner equivalent rent a primary residence (+0.2%) also gained. The gain in the CPI MoM was the largest since March. Used motor vehicles and truck prices increase 1.3% after a -1.6% decline in September. Apparel prices fell by at -1.8%.





The ex food and energy was more contained after a 0.1% gain in September. Healthcare costs jumped the most in more than 3 years.







ForexLive The ex food and energy year on year rose by 2.3% which was lower than the 2.4% estimate. THis is higher than the Feds preferred inflation measure the core PCE which rose by 1.7% in September. However, this data suggest that the core PCE should pick up whens its October reading is released later this month.

The headline number was higher than expectations. The September tariffs may have had an impact.