US debt ceiling - 46 Republican senators will not co-operate with Dems
DJ / WSJ with the report. Before you read, be aware the debt ceiling will be raised once this dance of farce is complete.
OK, here we go, via the Journal (may be gated) :
- Most Republican senators have signed on to a pledge to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through procedures that don't rely on GOP votes
- Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) said in an interview that some 46 Republicans have signed on to a letter that he circulated during a rapid-fire series of votes on a budget resolution that kicks off Democrats' efforts to pass a $3.5 trillion cornerstone of President Biden's agenda.
Bipartisanship has its limits.