US December Conference Board consumer confidence 88.6 vs 97.0 expected

Prior was 96.1

Present situation 90.3 vs 105.9 prior

Expectations 87.5 vs 89.5 prior

That's a big whiff on consumer confidence and doesn't hint at a great holiday season. We've also had soft Oct and Nov retail sales to go with it. The market might look past this because of the stimulus package though. If Congress had failed to deliver, we might be seeing an ugly reaction to this.





As it is, equity futures slumped about 6 points and the US dollar ticked slightly higher on this.

