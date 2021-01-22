US dollar rally stalls as dip buyers emerge

US dollar has been strong today

The US dollar is giving back some of today's gains as sentiment stabilizes.

There's a risk off mood in the markets but it's not dramatic. S&P 500 futures are down 24 points after a one-point rally yesterday and a jump to a record high the day before.

The commodity currencies and cable have had a small, 15-pip bounce here but it looks like today will be driven by stocks. I don't see any reason for a dramatic fall in the Markit PMIs like we saw in the UK but that could be pivotal today.

USD/CAD is lower on this and strong Canadian retail sales:
