US dollar reverses declines after Powell outlines timeline for taper

Key line from Powell





The reversal in the dollar came after Powell said no decisions on the taper had been taken but added this:





"A gradual tapering process that concludes around the middle of next year is likely to be appropriate"

That would imply a $20B taper beginning around December. It's the strongest guidance received so far and it's a hawkish surprise that he would offer somewhat clear guidance on that before it was necessary.





Treasury yields have moved up on that comment and pulled the dollar upwards.





Cable:



