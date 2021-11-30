US dollar slides as Treasury yields fall

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US dollar under pressure

US 10 year yields
US 10-year yields are down 10 basis points today with the entire curve moving down.

It reflects fear about the new covid variant after the comments from Moderna's CEO saying the vaccine might not be effective.

The market is pricing out Fed rate hikes and it's particularly troublesome for USD/JPY. That pair is through the November lows and at the worst levels of the day and without much support below.

USDJPY
What's interesting is that -- despite all the fear -- NZD and AUD are both about where they were when the omicron fears kicked off.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose