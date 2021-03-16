US dollar slides with the bond market steady

US dollar on the defensive





The US dollar tried to make a move to the upside in early European trading but has now given it all back.









The February US retail sales report was soft but wasn't a market mover as traders view it as weather-affected.





Looking ahead, stock futures are flat and the bond market is virtually unchanged so this looks like a market waiting for guidance from the Fed. That said, there's not a clear bias into the Fed. There are certainly some fears around higher rates but that's always the fear.





Here's a good Fed preview from CNBC.



