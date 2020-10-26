US dollar strengthens, rumours abound

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

There is some lockdown talk

AUD/USD:
US 10s
There is a rumour doing the rounds that France, Italy and Spain will go back into national  lockdowns this week.

I'm hesitant to even repeat the rumour because I can't track down the source and I don't think it's true but it's out there and it might be adding some weight to this US dollar move.

At the same time, I don't want to fade the dollar rally because there is some real negativity in the market today related to the virus and political uncertainty. US 10-year Treasury yields are threatening to fall back below 0.80%.
AUDUSD
 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose