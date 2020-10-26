US dollar strengthens, rumours abound

There is some lockdown talk

AUD/USD:





There is a rumour doing the rounds that France, Italy and Spain will go back into national lockdowns this week.







I'm hesitant to even repeat the rumour because I can't track down the source and I don't think it's true but it's out there and it might be adding some weight to this US dollar move.





At the same time, I don't want to fade the dollar rally because there is some real negativity in the market today related to the virus and political uncertainty. US 10-year Treasury yields are threatening to fall back below 0.80%.



