Prior was -3481K



Gasoline +193K vs +1400K expected



Distillates +385K vs -1648K expected

Cushing +131K



Refinery utilization +0.6% vs +0.5% expected



Oil 4127K

Gasoline +3555K

Distillates +2483K

Cushing +359K



API:Oil has taken some body blows today but is down only 20 cents on this data. Crude is also shrugging off the incredible strength in the US dollar.