US election poll compilation has Biden firmly in front

The obvious, and necessary, caveat is there are still 3 weeks to go.

To win the presidency its necessary to win the majority of Electoral College votes. Trump did so in 2016 despite getting 3 million votes less than Clinton nationwide. That is not a criticism its an explanation of how it works.





I should add in another caveat. Polling had Clinton in front in 2016 (albeit not as far in front as Biden is now). And we all know how that worked out.