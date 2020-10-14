US election poll compilation has Biden firmly in front

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The obvious, and necessary, caveat is there are still 3 weeks to go.

But, Cook Political Report compiled polls and shows a big lead for Biden in Electoral College votes:

To win the presidency its necessary to win the majority of Electoral College votes. Trump did so in 2016 despite getting 3 million votes less than Clinton nationwide. That is not a criticism its an explanation of how it works. 

I should add in another caveat. Polling had Clinton in front in 2016 (albeit not as far in front as Biden is now). And we all know how that worked out. 
