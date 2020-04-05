US embassy in Japan warned US citizens to make arrangements to return to the US now

An ICYMI from Japan, the US embassy there has said to US citizens in Japan they should 

  • either return home now or be prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period
  • "If U.S. citizens wish to return to the United States, they should make arrangements to do so now
  • The Japanese Government's decision to not test broadly makes it difficult to accurately assess the COVID-19 prevalence rate" 
This comes amidst a resurgence of cases in Tokyo specifically 
  • Tokyo Metropolitan government confirmed 143 new coronavirus infections on Sunday
  • that's the highest rate of increase on record
  • total in Tokyo now is 1,034
  • The daily infection rate has more than tripled in just a week



