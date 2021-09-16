US equity close: A story in three acts

S&P 500 -7 points to 4474 (-0.1%)



Nasdaq up 16 points or 0.1%

DJIA -0.2%

The flat finish doesn't do the session justice. Futures were flat heading into the open but then stocks dumped. At the lows, the S&P 500 was down 37 points; that was shortly before the European close.







Sentiment steadied there though and the index climbed back into positive territory late before some moderate selling into the close.





Note that this was the fifth time in the past six days when heavy selling hit at the US equity open. That's something to watch for tomorrow.



