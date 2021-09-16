US equity selling accelerates, wipes out most of yesterday's gains

S&P 500 down 30 points

There was a fair amount of talk yesterday and today about negative seasonals in the second half of September in stocks. Even Cramer was droning on about it.





I don't know if that's behind the selling or if it's rate worries, corporate tax worries, China worries or bottleneck worries.





In any case, the worries are winning. The bleed in stocks continues. What's worse is this is the fifth time in the past six days there has been aggressive selling after a strong open with yesterday as the lone exception.





To me that looks like systematic hedge fund selling.



