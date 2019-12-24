US FAA is said to have issued a warning of possible missile launches by North Korea
North Korea has said it will deliver a "Christmas gift" to the US.
This has put US and South Korean officials on alert this week for a potential long-range missile test.
The FAA is said to have pre-empted all this, with an alert to US commercial airliners earlier this month warning of possible missile launches " prior to the end of 2019, or the in the early part of 2020"
---
If NK do test a long range missile it'd be the first in over two years
- it would breach United Nations Security Council resolution
- and would also breach Kim Jong Un's personal pledge to Trump not to test such weapons
Would most likely result in swift, stern and decisive … tweets?