US FAA is said to have issued a warning of possible missile launches by North Korea

North Korea has said it will deliver a "Christmas gift" to the US.

This has put US and South Korean officials on alert this week for a potential long-range missile test.





The FAA is said to have pre-empted all this, with an alert to US commercial airliners earlier this month warning of possible missile launches " prior to the end of 2019, or the in the early part of 2020"





---

If NK do test a long range missile it'd be the first in over two years

it would breach United Nations Security Council resolution

and would also breach Kim Jong Un's personal pledge to Trump not to test such weapons

Would most likely result in swift, stern and decisive … tweets?



















