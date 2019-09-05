US factory orders for July 1.4% vs 1.0% estimate

US factory orders for July 2019





Factory orders for July: 1.4% versus 1.0% estimate. Prior month 0.5% versus 0.6%



Ex transportation: 0.3% versus -0.1% last month (revised from +0.1%)

Durable goods orders July Final: 2.0% versus 2.1% estimate (and 2.1% preliminary)



Durable goods ex transportation: -0.4% versus -0.4% estimate (same as preliminary)



Capital goods orders non-defense ex air: +0.2% versus 0.4% preliminary



Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air: -0.6% versus -0.7% preliminary



Overall a beat on the headline number. The durable goods revisions were a little lower than the preliminary data released earlier for the month.





