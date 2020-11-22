US FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regeneron COVID-19 treatment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is not a vaccine, but a treatment. It was administered to Trump when he was crook with the virus.

Its still an experimental therapy.
  • an antibody treatment (a monoclonal antibody, as is Eli Lilly's drug approved by the FDA for similar application back on  November 9) aimed at preventing those with the virus from developing severe illness and reducing the potential for hospitalisation 
  • the drug imitates the body’s natural defenses
Remember when Trump had it? He was up and about quite quickly.
