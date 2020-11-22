US FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regeneron COVID-19 treatment

This is not a vaccine, but a treatment. It was administered to Trump when he was crook with the virus.

Its still an experimental therapy.

an antibody treatment (a monoclonal antibody, as is Eli Lilly's drug approved by the FDA for similar application back on November 9) aimed at preventing those with the virus from developing severe illness and reducing the potential for hospitalisation

the drug imitates the body’s natural defenses

Remember when Trump had it? He was up and about quite quickly.





This should be a positive market input come Monday. Make sure you join us here at ForexLive for the early Monday moves.







