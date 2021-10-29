US futures keep lower ahead of North American trading

Equities stay on the defensive so far today

S&P 500 futures -0.5%

Nasdaq futures -0.9%

Dow futures -0.2% Tech is leading the way lower as sentiment is weighed down by the more disappointing earnings reports from Apple and Amazon yesterday. But broader sentiment is also leaning towards the softer side with European indices also down across the board.





Despite what looks to be a slip in the final day of October, it has been a good month for stocks, all things considered. Month-end flows may offer a surprise or two before the day ends but for now, this is keeping risk currencies more guarded on the day as well.