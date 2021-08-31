US futures pare gains ahead of North American trading

Equities optimism turns flat on the day

US futures are backing off to the lows for the day as early gains are pared. Dow futures are now flat while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are switching over to negative territory ahead of North American trading.





It isn't so much a major shift towards being risk-off but the more optimistic mood from earlier has certainly turned flattish and more tepid now.





That being said, it is month-end and sometimes it is a bit of a mess having to sort through the flows so there is that to consider in the day ahead.