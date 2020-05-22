US futures slip by over 1% on the day now

The risk-off mood is the main driver of trading sentiment right now

European investors are continuing the softer risk tones seen in Asia Pacific trading, with Hong Kong-China tensions seen as the main cause of the sour risk mood so far today. That is also prompting worries about a US response so there's that to consider I guess.





US futures are now down by 1% with European equities also keeping over 1% losses to kick start the session, with little change in the opening half-hour.





From a technical perspective, one can also argue that the headlines are fitting as the S&P 500 is looking to further reject a test of its key daily moving averages on its first attempt:







