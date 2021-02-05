US House approved budget package. Paves way for Biden Covid 19 aid plan

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Aid plan expected in coming weeks

The US House of Representatives approved budget package which paves the way for passage of Biden's Covid 19 aid plan in the coming weeks.  There will continue to be discussions until passed.   White House is Press Secretary Psaki said earlier that the White House won't set a timeline for the stimulus bill and that there is still time for bipartisan work on stimulus.  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose