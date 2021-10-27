US House Democrats have added an extra meeting for Thursday morning - said to be a key for Biden's hopes

The negotiations surrounding Biden's plans continue. 

A House caucus meeting have been called for 9am US ET Thursday (1300 GMT) - being reported by the political pundits as a key meeting. 

There has been a lot of major proposals cut from Biden's 'build back better' plans, including:
  • 2 years free community college
  • lean Energy Performance Program
  • Guaranteed paid leave
  • Tax rate hikes on rich & corporations
All gone. 

Let's see how it all goes tomorrow (US time).

