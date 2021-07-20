US House Speaker Pelosi staffer and White House official test positive for Covid
Axios reports.
Axios is reporting that US House Speaker staffer for Nancy Pelosi and White House official (unnamed) test positive for Covid. Both are displaying mild symptoms.
Reuters is reporting that US House speaker Pelosi has tested positive but according to the tweet, it is not the speaker but a staff member for Nancy Pelosi. Nevertheless, the speaker may be vulnerable. The report does say that the staffers were vaccinated.
