US House speaker Pelosi says will have the House return early for debt ceiling vote if necessary

No news of substance out of Washington on the Senate debt vote. Lat I heard the Rep party was still in a meeting trying to find 10 votes to get the increase approved.

This now from Peolsi:

says she is prepared to that the House return to Washington from recess to promptly pass the debt limit increase if its approved by the Senate.





Default seems remote, barely possible. We'll have to be content with these guys. there could be some news today with China back from its long holiday.







