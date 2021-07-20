US housing starts top a light economic calendar

Bezos is also going to space





At the bottom of the hour we get the lone economic indicator on the slate today with the release of June US housing starts. The consensus is a pace of 1.59m with permits at 1.70, both slightly pickups from the May data.





I can't imagine they will have much of a knock-on effect on markets.





The distraction of the day comes at 9 am ET (1300 GMT) when Jeff Bezos will be launched into space in his Blue Origin venture on an 11-minute orbit.





Keep an eye on the euro and pound, which are bleeding lower as NY trading ramps up.

