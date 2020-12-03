US in talks with Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou about resolving criminal charges

Wall Street Journal reporting:

The US Justice Department is in talks with Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

To allow her to return to China if she agrees to some wrongdoing.

A deal could pave the way for the release of two detained Canadians.

So far Meng has not agreed to any deal.













A move towards resolc=ving this could smooth out one point of strain between the US and China, and Canada and China.



