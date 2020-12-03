US in talks with Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou about resolving criminal charges
Wall Street Journal reporting:
- The US Justice Department is in talks with Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
- To allow her to return to China if she agrees to some wrongdoing.
- A deal could pave the way for the release of two detained Canadians.
So far Meng has not agreed to any deal.
A move towards resolc=ving this could smooth out one point of strain between the US and China, and Canada and China.
As a side note of the 5 eyes intelligence group (Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA, Canada) only Canada has been absent in condemning the Chinese tweet (you know the one) ... such negotiations may be why.