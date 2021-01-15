US December industrial production +1.6% vs +0.5% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US December industrial production data

industrial production
  • Largest rise since July
  • Prior +0.4% (revised to +0.5%)
  • Capacity utilization 74.5% vs. 73.6% estimate.
  • Prior capacity utilization 73.3%
  • Manufacturing production +0.9% vs +0.5% exp
  • Prior manufacturing production +0.8%
The retail sales report highlighted how strong demand was for autos and building materials but even excluding autos/parts, production was up 1.8% m/m.

A big assumption coming out of the pandemic is that the consumer will have lots to spend on services but how demand develops on the industrial side is less clear and I see risks to the downside.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose