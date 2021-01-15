US December industrial production +1.6% vs +0.5% expected

US December industrial production data





Largest rise since July



Prior +0.4% (revised to +0.5%)



Capacity utilization 74.5% vs. 73.6% estimate.



Prior capacity utilization 73.3%



Manufacturing production +0.9% vs +0.5% exp

Prior manufacturing production +0.8% The retail sales report highlighted how strong demand was for autos and building materials but even excluding autos/parts, production was up 1.8% m/m. The retail sales report highlighted how strong demand was for autos and building materials but even excluding autos/parts, production was up 1.8% m/m.





A big assumption coming out of the pandemic is that the consumer will have lots to spend on services but how demand develops on the industrial side is less clear and I see risks to the downside.

