US industrial production for November 1.1% versus 0.8% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US industrial production capacity utilization for November 2019

  • Industrial production or 1.1% versus 0.8% estimate. Prior month -0.9% versus -0.8% previously reported
  • Manufacturing production 1.1% versus 0.9% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.7% from -0.6% previously reported
  • Capacity utilization 77.3% versus 77.4% estimate. Prior month revised lower to 76.6% from 76.7%
  • Mining output -0.2% versus -0.8% in October
  • utilities output +2.9% in November versus -2.4% in October
  • industrial output ex auto's/parts +0.5% versus -0.6% in October
  • motor vehicle assembly rate rose to 11.41 million units per year from October 9 .51 million units per year
  • The 1.1% gain was the largest since October 2017
Industrial production spiked back higher after the fall last month

The data has had a sharp bounce back from the sharp fall last month. The auto data seems to be a contributing influence off of the GM strike.

ForexLive 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose