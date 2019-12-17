US industrial production for November 1.1% versus 0.8% estimate

Industrial production or 1.1% versus 0.8% estimate. Prior month -0.9% versus -0.8% previously reported



Manufacturing production 1.1% versus 0.9% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.7% from -0.6% previously reported



Capacity utilization 77.3% versus 77.4% estimate. Prior month revised lower to 76.6% from 76.7%



Mining output -0.2% versus -0.8% in October

utilities output +2.9% in November versus -2.4% in October



industrial output ex auto's/parts +0.5% versus -0.6% in October



motor vehicle assembly rate rose to 11.41 million units per year from October 9 .51 million units per year



The 1.1% gain was the largest since October 2017







The data has had a sharp bounce back from the sharp fall last month. The auto data seems to be a contributing influence off of the GM strike.



