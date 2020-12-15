US industrial production for November 0.4% vs. 0.3% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US industrial production for November 2020

  • prior report . The prior month was revised lower to 0.9% from 1.1% for industrial production
  • Industrial production 0.4% vs. 0.3% estimate
  • Capacity utilization 72.8% vs. 73.0% estimate. Revised to 273.0% from 72.8% last month
  • Manufacturing production 0.8% vs. 0.3% estimate. Revised to 1.1% from 1.0% last month
The data is a little weaker than expectations with Capacity Utilization still well below levels befor the pandemic.  

Capacity utilization
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose