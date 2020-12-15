US industrial production for November 0.4% vs. 0.3% estimate

US industrial production for November 2020

prior report . The prior month was revised lower to 0.9% from 1.1% for industrial production



Industrial production 0.4% vs. 0.3% estimate



Capacity utilization 72.8% vs. 73.0% estimate. Revised to 273.0% from 72.8% last month



Manufacturing production 0.8% vs. 0.3% estimate. Revised to 1.1% from 1.0% last month



The data is a little weaker than expectations with Capacity Utilization still well below levels befor the pandemic.







