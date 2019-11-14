US initial jobless claims 225K versus 215K estimate

US initial jobless claims for the week of November 9, 2019

Initial jobless claims 225K versus 215K estimate. Surprise higher number than expected



4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 217K versus 215.25K last week



Continuing claims 1683K versus 1683K estimate. Last week 1693K



4 week moving average of continuing claims 1687.75K versus 1687.75K



A little bit higher than expected. The claims that is the highest since 229K on the week of June 21.







