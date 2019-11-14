US initial jobless claims 225K versus 215K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US initial jobless claims for the week of November 9, 2019

  • Initial jobless claims 225K versus 215K estimate. Surprise higher number than expected 
  • 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 217K versus 215.25K last week
  • Continuing claims 1683K versus 1683K estimate. Last week 1693K
  • 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1687.75K versus 1687.75K
A little bit higher than expected.  The claims that is the highest since 229K on the week of June 21.
Initial jobless claims

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose