US initial jobless claims 225K versus 215K estimate

US initial jobless claims for the week of November 9, 2019
- Initial jobless claims 225K versus 215K estimate. Surprise higher number than expected
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 217K versus 215.25K last week
- Continuing claims 1683K versus 1683K estimate. Last week 1693K
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1687.75K versus 1687.75K
A little bit higher than expected. The claims that is the highest since 229K on the week of June 21.