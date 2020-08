US initial jobless claims 1006K vs 1000K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

initial jobless claims 1006K vs 1000K estimate



jobless claims four-week average 1068K vs 1175.25K last week



continuing jobless claims 14535K vs 14400K estimate



continuing claims four-week average 15215K vs 15819.75 last week



The claims data continues to disappoint with the weekly numbers back above 1 million for the 2nd week in a row after dipping below for one week early in August (to 971).





Continuing claims also was slightly higher than expectations. Nevertheless it was still lower vs. the last week's revised 14758K number.