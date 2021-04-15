US initial jobless claims 576K vs 700K estimate

US initial jobless and continuing claims for the current week

Initial jobs claims 576K versus 700 K estimate. The claims fell 193K from last weeks 769K last week (was 744K).



Four-week moving average of initial claims 683K versus 730.25K last week



Continuing claims 3731K versus 3700K estimate



Four-week moving average of continuing claims 3763K vs 3861K last week



During the week ending March 27, 51 states reported 7,053,575 continued weekly claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and 51 states reported 5,160,267 continued claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 3 were in California (+39,136), New York (+16,771), Oklahoma (+4,615), Michigan (+3,364), and Tennessee (+3,257),

The largest decreases were in Alabama (-13,318), Ohio (-9,358), Georgia (-5,659), Kentucky (-3,415), and Texas (-3,325)



The improvement in the initial claims was what the market has been expecting over the last two weeks. It is the lowest reading since the pandemic began.



