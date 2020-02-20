US initial jobless claims 210K vs 210 K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims for the current week

Jobless claims

  • prior week 205K.   Revised to 206K 
  • Initial jobless claims 210K versus 210K estimate
  • 4 week moving average initial jobless claims 209K vs 212.25K. A month ago it was around 216K
  • Continuing claims 1726k vs 1717k estimate
  • 4 week moving average continuing claims 1,722.25K vs 1727.5 K
This is the survey week for the employment report due out at the beginning of next month. Last month the 4 week moving average for initial claims was around 216K. This month the four-week average is down to 209K.
