US initial jobless claims 385K versus 387K estimate

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims





prior report revised to 405K from 406K last week



initial jobless claims 385K versus 387K estimate



4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 428K versus 458.5 K last week



continuing claims 3771K versus 3614K estimate.



4 week moving average of continuing claims 3687.7 5K versus 3665K last week



The initial claims data is the lowest since March 14 just before the pandemic surge when the level was at 256K.



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending May 22 were in Delaware (+2,187), Illinois (+1,688), Pennsylvania (+1,347), California (+773), and Rhode Island (+644),

The largest decreases were in Washington (-8,020), New Jersey (-5,290), Florida (-4,679), Ohio (-3,844), and Michigan (-2,605).



People are going back to work as the economy continues the reopening process and wages adjust accordingly.







The ADP employment report earlier today also showed strength with a gain of 978K versus 650K estimate. The US jobs report will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET with estimates around 665K. In May the change in payroll rose by a less expected 266K.

