US initial jobless claims 709K vs. 731K estimate
Initial jobless claims and continuing claims
- Initial jobless claims 709K vs. 731 estimate. Prior week revised to 757K vs 751K
- Initial jobless claims 4 week moving average 755.25K vs 788.5K last week
- Continuing claims 6786K vs 6825 K estimate. Prior week revised to 7222K vs. 7285K previously reported
- Continuing claims 4 week moving average 7575.75K vs 8228.75K last week
People rolling off weekly benefits to extended benefits increased by 159K. Those extended benefits continue for 13 weeks. When they run out, it will start to kick in more discussion about more stimulus.