US initial jobless claims 709K vs. 731K estimate

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Initial jobless claims 709K vs. 731 estimate. Prior week revised to 757K vs 751K



Initial jobless claims 4 week moving average 755.25K vs 788.5K last week



Continuing claims 6786K vs 6825 K estimate. Prior week revised to 7222K vs. 7285K previously reported



Continuing claims 4 week moving average 7575.75K vs 8228.75K last week







People rolling off weekly benefits to extended benefits increased by 159K. Those extended benefits continue for 13 weeks. When they run out, it will start to kick in more discussion about more stimulus.