US international trade balance for August -$73.3B versus -$70.5 billion

US international trade balance for August









US international trade balance for August $-73.3 billion deficit versus $-70.5 billion deficit estimate.

Prior month came in at $70.3 billion



exports rose 0.5% to $213.7 billion



imports rose 1.4% to $287 billion



goods deficit rose by $1.6 billion to $89.4 billion



service deficit decreased by $1.4 billion to $16.2 billion



year to date goods and services deficit increased $140.8 billion or 33.7% versus 2020



year-to-date exports increased $244.3 billion or 17.5%. Year-to-date imports increased $385.1 billion or 21.1%



Exports of goods on a Census basis increased $1.2 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials increased $3.5 billion.

Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $1.0 billion.

Capital goods decreased $0.8 billion.

Foods, feeds, and beverages decreased $0.6 billion. o Corn decreased $0.6 billion.



Imports of goods increased $2.7 billion to $239.1 billion in August.

Consumer goods increased $3.0 billion.

Toys, games, and sporting goods increased $0.6 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials increased $1.8 billion.

Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $1.5 billion. o Passenger cars decreased $1.3 billion.



The August figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.7), Hong Kong ($2.2), Brazil ($2.1), Singapore ($1.0), and United Kingdom ($0.8).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.1), European Union ($19.3), Mexico ($6.6), Germany ($5.8), Japan ($5.6), Canada ($5.1), Taiwan ($3.6), South Korea ($3.1), Italy ($3.1), India ($3.0), France ($1.4), and Saudi Arabia ($0.6).



The deficit with China increased $3.1 billion to $28.1 billion in August. Exports decreased $1.8 billion to $11.2 billion and imports increased $1.3 billion to $39.3 billion



The deficit with Canada increased $1.4 billion to $5.1 billion in August. Exports decreased $1.6 billion to $25.2 billion and imports decreased $0.2 billion to $30.3 billion.



The deficit with Mexico decreased $1.9 billion to $6.6 billion in August. Exports increased $0.9 billion to $24.1 billion and imports decreased $1.0 billion to $30.7 billion.







The rising trade deficit is a negative for GDP. The global Covid situation is certainly an influence, but the trend continues to rush more to the upside with modest declines here in there.



