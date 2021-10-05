US international trade balance for August -$73.3B versus -$70.5 billion

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US international trade balance for August


US trade deficit
  • US international trade balance for August $-73.3 billion deficit versus $-70.5 billion deficit estimate. 
  • Prior month came in at $70.3 billion
  • exports rose 0.5% to $213.7 billion
  • imports rose 1.4% to $287 billion
  • goods deficit rose by $1.6 billion  to $89.4 billion
  • service deficit decreased by $1.4 billion to $16.2 billion
  • year to date goods and services deficit increased $140.8 billion or 33.7% versus 2020
  • year-to-date exports increased $244.3 billion or 17.5%. Year-to-date imports increased $385.1 billion or 21.1%
  • Exports of goods on a Census basis increased $1.2 billion. 
  • Industrial supplies and materials increased $3.5 billion. 
  • Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $1.0 billion.
  • Capital goods decreased $0.8 billion. 
  • Foods, feeds, and beverages decreased $0.6 billion. o Corn decreased $0.6 billion. 
  • Imports of goods increased $2.7 billion to $239.1 billion in August. 
  • Consumer goods increased $3.0 billion. 
  • Toys, games, and sporting goods increased $0.6 billion. 
  • Industrial supplies and materials increased $1.8 billion. 
  • Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines decreased $1.5 billion. o Passenger cars decreased $1.3 billion.
  • The August figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.7), Hong Kong ($2.2), Brazil ($2.1), Singapore ($1.0), and United Kingdom ($0.8). 
  • Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.1), European Union ($19.3), Mexico ($6.6), Germany ($5.8), Japan ($5.6), Canada ($5.1), Taiwan ($3.6), South Korea ($3.1), Italy ($3.1), India ($3.0), France ($1.4), and Saudi Arabia ($0.6).
  • The deficit with China increased $3.1 billion to $28.1 billion in August. Exports decreased $1.8 billion to $11.2 billion and imports increased $1.3 billion to $39.3 billion
  • The deficit with Canada increased $1.4 billion to $5.1 billion in August. Exports decreased $1.6 billion to $25.2 billion and imports decreased $0.2 billion to $30.3 billion.
  • The deficit with Mexico decreased $1.9 billion to $6.6 billion in August. Exports increased $0.9 billion to $24.1 billion and imports decreased $1.0 billion to $30.7 billion. 
For the full report click here

The rising trade deficit is a negative for GDP. The global Covid situation is certainly an influence, but the trend continues to rush more to the upside with modest declines here in there.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose