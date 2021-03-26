US is averaging 57K covid cases per day. On the rise.

Trajectory is going the wrong way

As the US looks to open up into the spring and summer, the CDC is reporting a 7% increase in the 7-day average of Covid cases. The average number of cases is up to 57K. That is still well below the levels reached earlier this year, but with the vaccinations progressing, it is not the trend that is wanted to be seen.









Plus there is a lot of the population that are still not vaccinated.





The most vulnerable are the >65. They still are vulnerable with 71% with at least one dose, and 44.8% fully vaccinated. Only 14.3% of the total population are fully vaccinated and 18.3% of the population over 18 years..





Meanwhile states like Arizona and Mississippi are fully opening with no restrictions (including masking, but businesses still have options to require masks which will no doubt lead to confrontations with business owners and customers).





Fingers crossed...