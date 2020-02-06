US January Challenger job cuts +27.8% vs -25.2% y/y prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 6 February 2020





Prior -25.2%

Layoffs 67.74k

Prior 32.84k

The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.







The start of a new year, the start of a new culture. Restructuring was the main reason for the surge in layoffs with the retail sector being the major culprit with over 10.44k job cuts, with the industrial goods and healthcare sectors contributing increased numbers as well.



