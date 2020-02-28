US January PCE core +1.6% vs +1.7% expected

Prior was 1.7%



PCE core MoM +0.1% vs +0.2% expected

Prior MoM +0.2%



Deflator YoY +1.7% vs +1.8% expected

Prior deflator YoY +1.6%

Deflator MoM +0.1% vs +0.2% expected

Prior MoM deflator +0.3%



Personal income +0.6% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2%



Personal spending +0.2% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month +0.3% (revised to +0.4%)



Real personal spending +0.1% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month +0.1%



Consumers spending and income for January:Inflation was a touch lower than expected while income beat estimates but spending was light. The prior revision to Dec spending mitigates some of the miss on spending but consumers were still sluggish in Q4 and that carried over into Q1, despite higher earnings. Overall, the US economy was in a solid place early in the year but coronavirus is a black swan that could change everything.