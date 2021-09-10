US, Japan, South Korea to meet on 14 September to discuss North Korea

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The country reps will be meeting in Tokyo next week

As the world slowly moves on from the pandemic, geopolitics will start to return to the menu. This isn't likely to have any major market implications but just be wary that we are starting to see international relations come back into the picture, with US and China also already beginning their dance with a Biden-Xi phone call earlier today.

For what it's worth, at least we'll be seeing a more slimmed down Kim Jong Un moving forward. Here's the latest sighting of the North Korean leader yesterday:

Kim Jong Un

