US jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index highlight events tomorrow
North American session economic and event highlights for Thursday, November 17What key events and releases will take place during the North American session tomorrow?
- Canada ADP nonfarm payroll change. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month 9.6K
- Canada foreign securities purchases. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 20.05 billion versus 26.3 billion last month
- Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 24.2 versus 23.8.
- US unemployment claims. 8:30 AM ET 1330 GMT. Estimate 260K versus 267K last week.
- US conference board leading index. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.8% versus 0.2% last month
Fed speak tomorrow includes:
- FOMC member Williams. 9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT
- FOMC member Evans speaks. 2 PM ET/1700 GMT
- FOMC member Daly speaks. 3:30 PM ET/1830 GMT