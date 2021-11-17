US jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index highlight events tomorrow

North American session economic and event highlights for Thursday, November 17





Canada ADP nonfarm payroll change. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month 9.6K



Canada foreign securities purchases. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 20.05 billion versus 26.3 billion last month



Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 24.2 versus 23.8.



US unemployment claims. 8:30 AM ET 1330 GMT. Estimate 260K versus 267K last week.



US conference board leading index. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.8% versus 0.2% last month

Fed speak tomorrow includes:

FOMC member Williams. 9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT



FOMC member Evans speaks. 2 PM ET/1700 GMT



FOMC member Daly speaks. 3:30 PM ET/1830 GMT



