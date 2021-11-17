US jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index highlight events tomorrow

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

North American session economic and event highlights for Thursday, November 17

What key events and releases will take place during the North American session tomorrow?

  • Canada ADP nonfarm payroll change.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.  Last month 9.6K
  • Canada foreign securities purchases.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 20.05 billion versus 26.3 billion last month
  • Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 24.2 versus 23.8.
  • US unemployment claims. 8:30 AM ET 1330 GMT. Estimate 260K versus 267K last week.
  • US conference board leading index. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.8% versus 0.2% last month
Fed speak tomorrow includes:
  • FOMC member Williams. 9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT
  • FOMC member Evans speaks. 2 PM ET/1700 GMT
  • FOMC member Daly speaks. 3:30 PM ET/1830 GMT

