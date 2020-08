US July personal spending +1.9% vs +1.6% expected

Inflation data:

PCE deflator m/m +0.3% vs +0.4% expected

PCE deflator y/y +1.0% vs +0.8% prior



Core PCE m/m +0.3% vs +0.5% expected

Core PCE y/y 1.3% vs +1.2% expected

The income and spending numbers are a great sign for spending going forward. The US dollar is a bit higher as this competes with some soft trade numbers.