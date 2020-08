Prior was -0.2%

Ex food and energy +0.5% vs +0.1% expected

Ex food, energy and trade +0.3% vs +0.2% expected

Final demand y/y -0.4% vs -0.7% expected

Ex food and energy y/y +0.3% vs 0.0% expected

There is a lot of talk about inflation and this tick higher isn't going to stop the drumbeat.





Looking north, Canada PPI rose 0.5% in June but are down 2.4% y/y.