Prior was +0.04% m/m (revised to -0.03%)

20-city up 3.46% y/y vs 3.6% expected



National index +4.29% y/y vs +4.46% in May

These numbers are lagging but it's a rare recent disappointment in housing. Much of that is the dynamic away from mega-cities. Real estate in New York and San Francisco is struggling as it surges in smaller cities.