Prior was 1.572m

Building permits 1.598m vs 1.70m exp

Prior permits 1.683m

Single family permits -6.3%

Multifamily permits -2.6%

Single family starts +6.3%

Multifamily starts +6.2%

Permits are surprisingly low, down 5.1% but up 23.3% above last year. That's going to have to pick up to put a lid on prices.