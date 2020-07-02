US June non-farm payrolls +4800K vs +3058K expected

June 2020 US non-farm payrolls data

Prior was +2509K



Unemployment rate 11.1% vs 12.5% expected Details:

Two month net revision +90K

Participation rate 61.5% vs 61.2% expected

Prior participation rate 60.8%

Avg hourly earnings -1.2% m/m vs -0.7% exp

Prior avg hourly earnings -1.0%

Avg hourly earnings +5.0% y/y vs +5.3% exp

Prior avg hourly earnings +6.7%

Avg weekly hours 34.5 vs 34.5 exp

Private payrolls 4767K vs +3000K exp

Manufacturing +356K vs +438K exp

U6 underemployment 18.0% vs 21.2% prior

The BLS said the unemployment rate would have been 1 percentage point higher if workers would have been classified correctly but even with that, it would have been better than expected. This is a very strong number and much better than anticipated.





The initial market reaction has been muted in FX but equity futures have pushed to the best levels of the day.





