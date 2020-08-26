US June prelim durable goods orders +11.2% vs +4.7% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US July 2020 durable goods orders

US July 2020 durable goods orders
  • Prior was +7.6%
  • Durables ex transportation +2.4% vs +2.0% expected
  • Prior ex transportation +3.6% (revised to +4.0%)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.9% vs +1.7% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +3.4% (revised to +4.3%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +2.4% vs +1.8% expected
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +3.3% (revised to +3.8%)
Defense aircraft parts were up 77.1% so that's a big part of the beat and doesn't reflect an economic pickup. However the revisions higher in core capital goods along with a solid headline number show a decent economic recovery; but this is much more in-line than the headline would indicate.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose